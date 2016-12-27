Blues' Paul Stastny: Will play Wednesday
Stastny (upper body) will return to action Wednesday against the Flyers, NHL.com's Lou Korac reports.
Stastny is expected to return to a top-six role Wednesday, skating with Jaden Schwartz and David Perron on the Blues' second line, and will likely also center the team's second power-play unit. The veteran pivot has a respectable 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 34 games this season, making him a solid depth option in most fantasy formats.
