Blues' Petteri Lindbohm: Called up from minors
Lindbohm was recalled from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
The timing of Lindbohm's promotion seems odd as AHL Chicago square off in a series deciding Game 5 against AHL Charlotte on Wednesday. It is possible that the Blues were simply concerned about adding some blue line depth before their series versus Nashville, but the move will no doubt affect the Wolves as the defenseman has garnered a pair of helpers in the Calder Cup playoffs.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...