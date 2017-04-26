Lindbohm was recalled from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

The timing of Lindbohm's promotion seems odd as AHL Chicago square off in a series deciding Game 5 against AHL Charlotte on Wednesday. It is possible that the Blues were simply concerned about adding some blue line depth before their series versus Nashville, but the move will no doubt affect the Wolves as the defenseman has garnered a pair of helpers in the Calder Cup playoffs.

