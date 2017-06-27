Blues' Petteri Lindbohm: Receives qualifying offer
Lindbohm was extended a qualifying offer by the Blues, Fox Sports Midwest reports.
Lindbohm hasn't played much in the big leagues lately, and he hasn't recorded a point since the 2014-15 season. In AHL Chicago last year, he only put up eight goals and 16 points in 52 games, but the Blues know he'll be cheap, so hanging onto the young talent is an easy decision.
