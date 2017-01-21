Copley will make his first career start Saturday afternoon, facing the Jets on the road, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Starter Jake Allen was shellacked in his past four outings -- he posted a .797 save percentage in that span -- and chief backup Carter Hutton has worked in the each of the last seven contests, so it's time to see what Copley can bring to the table as a spot-starter. Born in North Pole, Alaska, Copley has a projectable stature at 6-foot-4 and 196 pounds, but he'll need to be incredibly shifty in making the adjustment from AHL Chicago -- where he's gone 11-4-1 with a .920 save percentage this season -- to the much quicker NHL landscape.