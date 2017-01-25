Blues' Pheonix Copley: Heads back to AHL
Copley was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
The original plan was for Copley to serve as the backup for two games after he was blasted for five goals on 29 shots from the Jets in his starting debut Saturday. However, he's now headed back to the minors before the All-Star break; Copley's been comfortable at that level based on a 11-4-1 record, 2.32 GAA and .920 save mark this season.
