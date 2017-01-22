Copley made his first NHL start Saturday and made 24 saves in a 5-3 loss to Winnipeg.

Despite his awkwardly-spelled first name and his improbable North Pole hometown, Copley is a guy to watch, if only because the Blues net goaltending has been so sketchy of late. Jake Allen has been porous and Carter Hutton has been overworked as a result. Copley has a long way to go to be an NHL starter, but he as been solid at the AHL level his season and battled hard against the Jets. Do not pick him up yet, but monitor the St. Louis net carefully. Someone there needs to step up and fast.