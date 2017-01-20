Copley could be recalled by the Blues after both Jake Allen and Carter Hutton struggled in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Allen (four goals allowed on 10 shots) started Thursday and was pulled for a third straight game, but Hutton (three goals against, eight shots) wasn't much better in relief. Allen has allowed 10 goals on just 36 shots over his last three games while Hutton has allowed eight goals in his last 31 shots faced. The goalie situation is not pretty for the Blues, as they decide on a starter for Saturday's road game in Winnipeg. It all leaves us to speculate on Copley, who is 11-4-1 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .920 save percentage over 18 games with AHL Chicago.