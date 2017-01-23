Copley will dress for the Blues' next two outings as the backup, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Copley, who bombed in his NHL debut, should provide some much needed time off for fellow netminders Jake Allen and Carter Hutton. Considering most teams don't like to carry three goalies, it seems likely that Copley will be returned to AHL Chicago after the NHL All-Star break.