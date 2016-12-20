Fabbri notched a first-period assist during Monday's loss to Edmonton.

Fabbri assisted on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal, and the duo has been dominant this season. They entered Monday's game with 3.76 goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five, and Fabbri is now up to seven goals, 15 points and 36 shots through his past 18 games. Not only is the 20-year-old winger a must-own player in seasonal leagues, Fabbri is still presenting excellent value in daily contests.