Fabbri (lower body) exited Saturday's game against the Penguins due to a lower-body injury and he was unable to return, Chris Pinkert of NHL.com reports.

Fabbri was unable to get to his feet without assistance and he was helped to the locked room. It's uncertain exactly what his ailment is, but it appears he could have more than the garden variety day-to-day ailment. More on his injury when we know it.