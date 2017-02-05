Blues' Robby Fabbri: Forced out of Saturday's game
Fabbri (lower body) exited Saturday's game against the Penguins due to a lower-body injury and he was unable to return, Chris Pinkert of NHL.com reports.
Fabbri was unable to get to his feet without assistance and he was helped to the locked room. It's uncertain exactly what his ailment is, but it appears he could have more than the garden variety day-to-day ailment. More on his injury when we know it.
More News
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Snaps point drought Saturday•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Helps out with two assists against Blackhawks•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Scores first career hat trick•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Collects helper in loss to Oilers•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Friday is maintenance day•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Posts second straight multi-point outing•