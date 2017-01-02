Fabbri collected two assists with a minor penalty and a plus-2 rating during Monday's win over Chicago.

Fabbri hasn't been a staple on the opposite flank of Vladimir Tarasenko this season, but the sophomore assisted on both of Tarasenko's third-period goals against Chicago, and the duo entered Monday's game with an impressive 3.67 goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five. Additionally, Fabbri has caught fire since the calendar flipped to December with six goals and nine assists over 15 games. It's possible Fabbri is still underappreciated in many fantasy circles, and his salary doesn't match his recent uptick in production in daily contests, either.