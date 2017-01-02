Blues' Robby Fabbri: Helps out with two assists against Blackhawks
Fabbri collected two assists with a minor penalty and a plus-2 rating during Monday's win over Chicago.
Fabbri hasn't been a staple on the opposite flank of Vladimir Tarasenko this season, but the sophomore assisted on both of Tarasenko's third-period goals against Chicago, and the duo entered Monday's game with an impressive 3.67 goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five. Additionally, Fabbri has caught fire since the calendar flipped to December with six goals and nine assists over 15 games. It's possible Fabbri is still underappreciated in many fantasy circles, and his salary doesn't match his recent uptick in production in daily contests, either.
More News
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Scores first career hat trick•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Collects helper in loss to Oilers•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Friday is maintenance day•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Posts second straight multi-point outing•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Gains two points in loss to Islanders•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Taking faceoffs•