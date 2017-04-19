Blues' Robby Fabbri: Not available against Wild
Fabbri (knee) remains sidelined for Game 4 on Wednesday against Minnesota, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Fabbri last played Feb. 4, missing the Blues' previous 33 outings. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in a scoring slump as he has tallied a lone helper in eight appearances. If the 21-year-old can get back onto the ice, he figures to replace Magnus Paajarvi or Ryan Reaves in the game-day lineup.
More News
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Out for Wednesday's Game 1•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Underwent surgery•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Will miss rest of season•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Forced out of Saturday's game•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Snaps point drought Saturday•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Helps out with two assists against Blackhawks•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...