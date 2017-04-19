Fabbri (knee) remains sidelined for Game 4 on Wednesday against Minnesota, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Fabbri last played Feb. 4, missing the Blues' previous 33 outings. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in a scoring slump as he has tallied a lone helper in eight appearances. If the 21-year-old can get back onto the ice, he figures to replace Magnus Paajarvi or Ryan Reaves in the game-day lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...