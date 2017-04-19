Fabbri (knee) remains sidelined for Game 4 on Wednesday against Minnesota, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Fabbri last played Feb. 4, missing the Blues' previous 33 outings. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in a scoring slump as he has tallied a lone helper in eight appearances. If the 21-year-old can get back onto the ice, he figures to replace Magnus Paajarvi or Ryan Reaves in the game-day lineup.