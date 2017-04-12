Blues' Robby Fabbri: Out for Wednesday's Game 1
Fabbri (knee) will not play in the postseason opener against the Wild on Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The gifted center is still recovering from knee surgery performed in late February, but the silver lining is that the Blues are starting to shed more light on his status with the playoffs about to begin.
