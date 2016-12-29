Blues' Robby Fabbri: Scores first career hat trick
Fabbri scored three goals -- one with the man advantage -- during Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.
After a slow start to the campaign, Fabbri has 10 goals, 19 points and 42 shots through his past 20 games. He's producing high-end fantasy results and should be owned in all seasonal settings. Additionally, the sophomore continues to present excellent value in daily contests.
More News
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Collects helper in loss to Oilers•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Friday is maintenance day•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Posts second straight multi-point outing•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Gains two points in loss to Islanders•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Taking faceoffs•
-
Blues' Robby Fabbri: Garners two helpers in win over Tampa•