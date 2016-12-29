Fabbri scored three goals -- one with the man advantage -- during Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.

After a slow start to the campaign, Fabbri has 10 goals, 19 points and 42 shots through his past 20 games. He's producing high-end fantasy results and should be owned in all seasonal settings. Additionally, the sophomore continues to present excellent value in daily contests.

