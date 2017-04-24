Blues' Robby Fabbri: Skating without gear
Fabbri (knee) skated by himself Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Fabbri would seem to be a long shot to get back into action after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL back in February. The center remains on injured reserve and would need to start practicing -- including taking contact -- in order to suit up for a playoff game. The team should provide more information in the event the 21-year-old makes a surprise return to the lineup, but at this point, fantasy owners should probably be looking to the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...