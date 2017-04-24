Fabbri (knee) skated by himself Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Fabbri would seem to be a long shot to get back into action after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL back in February. The center remains on injured reserve and would need to start practicing -- including taking contact -- in order to suit up for a playoff game. The team should provide more information in the event the 21-year-old makes a surprise return to the lineup, but at this point, fantasy owners should probably be looking to the 2017-18 campaign.