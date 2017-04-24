Fabbri (knee) skated by himself Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Fabbri would seem to be a long shot to get back into action after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL back in February. The center remains on injured reserve and would need to start practicing -- including taking contact -- in order to suit up for a playoff game. The team should provide more information in the event the 21-year-old makes a surprise return to the lineup, but at this point, fantasy owners should probably be looking to the 2017-18 campaign.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...