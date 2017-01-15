Fabbri had an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over San Jose.

The point broke a three-game drought for Fabbri, who has been one of St. Louis' more consistent scorers over the past six weeks. As part of coach Ken Hitchcock's line-shuffling, Fabbri's been moved down the third line, which could dampen his even-strength production, but he remains a staple on the team's top power-play unit.