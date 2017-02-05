Fabbri (ACL) will miss the rest of the season after getting injured in Saturday's game.

The loss will be a big hit to both fantasy owners and the Blues alike. The winger was efficient, racking up 29 points in 51 games in 15:37 per game this year. Kenny Agostino and Magnus Paajarvi were called up to fill in Fabbri's spot.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola