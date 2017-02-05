Blues' Robby Fabbri: Will miss rest of season
Fabbri (ACL) will miss the rest of the season after getting injured in Saturday's game.
The loss will be a big hit to both fantasy owners and the Blues alike. The winger was efficient, racking up 29 points in 51 games in 15:37 per game this year. Kenny Agostino and Magnus Paajarvi were called up to fill in Fabbri's spot.
