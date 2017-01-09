Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Full participant in practice Monday
Bortuzzo (lower body) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The blueliner has been on the IR since Dec. 6, and seems to be slightly ahead of the six week return scheduled at that time. He will travel with the team on their upcoming road trip, which means he could be back in action as soon as Thursday.
