Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Full participant Wednesday
Bortuzzo (lower body) practiced Wednesday and, barring any setbacks, is expected to play Thursday against Los Angeles, Tom Timmerman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Bortuzzo, who hasn't played since Dec. 3, skated with Joel Edmundson during practice and will form the Blues' third pairing against the Kings.
