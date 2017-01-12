Bortuzzo (lower body) practiced Wednesday and, barring any setbacks, is expected to play Thursday against Los Angeles, Tom Timmerman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bortuzzo, who hasn't played since Dec. 3, skated with Joel Edmundson during practice and will form the Blues' third pairing against the Kings.

