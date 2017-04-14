Bortuzzo (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup Friday for Game 2 against the Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

While far from an offensive threat, Bortuzzo should make an impact in the series as a physical blueliner who will block the occasional shot. The Blues managed to win the series opener despite 52 shots going at starting goalie Jake Allen, but St. Louis hopes that Bortuzzo can slide in and disrupt the Wild attack in this next one.