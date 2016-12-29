Bortuzzo (lower body) signed a two-year contract extension with St. Louis on Thursday.

Bortuzzo's extension will keep him under contract with the Blues through the 2018-19 campaign. Considering the blueliner has suited up for just 11 games this season, the organization clearly is rewarding him for past contributions. The 27-year-old's deal could signal the team's intentions regarding Kevin Shattenkirk who is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the year and has been the subject of trade rumors.