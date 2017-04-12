Bortuzzo (upper body) didn't skate Tuesday, and his status for Wednesday's playoff opener is in doubt, Tom Timmerman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bortuzzo missed the final five games of the regular season due to the injury. He elevated his game this season, finishing with a career-best plus-11 rating, and Bortuzzo is no longer considered just a seventh defenseman and injury fill-in guy. Once healthy, he could replace Carl Gunnarsson in the starting lineup, as he often did during the regular season.