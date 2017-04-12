Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Unfit to play Wednesday
Bortuzzo (upper body) will not draw into Game 1 against the Wild on Wednesday, NHL.com reports.
The shutdown defenseman's inability to practice Tuesday really clouded his chances of drawing into the playoff opener, and now the Notes will play a slightly different tune with Carl Gunnarsson syncing up with Jordan Schmaltz on the third pair.
