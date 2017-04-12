Bortuzzo (upper body) will not draw into Game 1 against the Wild on Wednesday, NHL.com reports.

The shutdown defenseman's inability to practice Tuesday really clouded his chances of drawing into the playoff opener, and now the Notes will play a slightly different tune with Carl Gunnarsson syncing up with Jordan Schmaltz on the third pair.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...