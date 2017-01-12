Bortuzzo (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Los Angeles, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bortuzzo has been sidelined for the Blues' last 16 outings, last getting on the ice Dec. 3 against the Jets. This was the second extended absence for the blueliner who has managed just 11 contests so far this season. Not exactly a prolific scorer, the 27-year-old tallied a goal and an assist in those appearances. Technically, Bortuzzo remains on injured reserve according to the NHL Media site and will need to be activated prior to puck drop.

