Reaves, who started Tuesday's game on the third line, was dropped back to the fourth line in St. Louis' 5-3 loss to Winnipeg.

Reaves finished with a mere 8:07 of ice time as he was eventually replaced by Nail Yakupov on the third line. He's become much less of an enforcer in 2016-17, but his offensive upside is limited and is best suited for fourth-line duty.