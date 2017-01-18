Reaves had one shot, one hit and a five-minute major penalty over 5:48 in the Blues' 6-4 loss to the Senators on Tuesday.

It isn't surprising to see Reaves picking up PIM, but the Blues' bouncer wasn't doing much enforcing earlier this season. That's changed of late, however, as he's served time in four straight games (22 PIM) and has 39 minutes in penalties over the last 19 games. The number of checks has picked up as well, but at 2.4 hits per game, Reaves is still well of last season's pace of 3.2.