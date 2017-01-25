Reaves scored his third goal of the season and rung up five hits in the Blues' 3-0 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

A very nice win for the Blues, who had lost three straight, and the heroes were of the unlikely kind. Reaves scored his first since Dec. 13 along with fellow fourth-liner Scottie Upshall (five goals) and defenseman Colton Parayko (three goals), which was much more than enough for backup goalie Carter Hutton. Reaves also picked up an undisciplined high-sticking penalty in the third period when it was still a two-goal game and Pittsburgh was pressing. The PIM may good for fantasy lineups, but if a stupid penalty ends up hurting the team, it could lead to healthy scratches.

