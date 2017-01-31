Reaves will skate on the third line Tuesday against the Jets, Tom Timmerman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This is a rare opportunity off the fourth line for Reaves, who hasn't done anything out of the ordinary to earn a promotion, but he'll be getting playing time Tuesday with more the offensively skilled Patrik Berglund and Robby Fabbri. With three goals and seven points in 47 games, Reaves' fantasy value is still tied up in hits and PIM regardless of which line he's on. Nail Yakupov is expected to take Reaves' spot on the fourth line.