Upshall was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Sharks.

Dmitri Jaskin was activated for the game, taking Upshall's spot on the fourth line as part of Blues coach Ken Hitchcock's line shuffling. The decision had more to do with shaking up the combinations than the level of Upshall's play. At any rate, neither player offers much fantasy value.

