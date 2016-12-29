Upshall scored his fourth goal of the season in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Philadelphia.

Upshall had gone 16 games without a point and 18 without a goal. You'd think a scoring pace like that would buy him a healthy scratch or two, but he remains in the lineup nightly. With just seven points, 32 shots, 31 hits, 17 PIM and seven blocked shots through 33 games, Upshall offers little to entice fantasy owners.