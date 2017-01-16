Thompson has a team-high 14 goals and 22 points over 21 games played as a sophomore at UConn.

Thompson has equaled the goal output he put up in 36 games as a freshman for the Huskies in 2015-16. He also had five points (one goal, four assists) with a plus-4 rating in seven games for Team USA, who won the gold medal at the IIHF World Juniors Championship. The Blues' first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2016 draft has added some bulk to his frame since being drafted. The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder is blend of a physical power forward and the grace of a skilled center.