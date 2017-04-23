Vannelli was called up to the NHL on Sunday.

If the 22-year-old slots into the lineup for Game 1 against Nashville, he would be a rare case where he makes his NHL debut during the playoffs. With no NHL experience, it's hard to predict what he could do, but with 19 points in 46 ECHL games this year, don't expect an offensive stud.

