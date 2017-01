Rattie was placed on waivers Tuesday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Considering Rattie's stats (or lack thereof) this season, the move to waivers isn't all that surprising -- he's amassed one shot on goal, one hit, and two blocked shots while averaging 7:20 of ice time in four games played. If the 2011 second-round draft pick clears waivers, he'll likely head to AHL Chicago.