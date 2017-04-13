Sobotka posted a goal with a plus-1 rating in Game 1 against the Wild on Wednesday.

Sobotka scored a goal in his return to NHL ice for the regular-season finale Sunday, and he kept it going here. The team just brought him back from Russia after a drawn-out contract dispute, and he's already making that look like a good call. Sobotka's presence gives the Blues another sniper for what they hope is a deep postseason run.