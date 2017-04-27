Sobotka scored a third-period goal during Wednesday's Game 1 loss to Nashville.

The tally tied the game at 3-3 midway through the final stanza and completed St. Louis' comeback from a 3-1 deficit. It wasn't enough to grab the series lead, but Sobotka continues to show he's a capable contributor at the highest level. He's registered two goals and two assists through six playoff games and is worth a look as a low-priced flier in upcoming daily contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...