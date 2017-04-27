Blues' Vladimir Sobotka: Scores key goal to keep Blues in Game 1
Sobotka scored a third-period goal during Wednesday's Game 1 loss to Nashville.
The tally tied the game at 3-3 midway through the final stanza and completed St. Louis' comeback from a 3-1 deficit. It wasn't enough to grab the series lead, but Sobotka continues to show he's a capable contributor at the highest level. He's registered two goals and two assists through six playoff games and is worth a look as a low-priced flier in upcoming daily contests.
