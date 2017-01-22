Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Assist, but no goal, in Saturday's loss

Tarasenko had a power-play assist, two shots and two hits over 20:40 of ice time in the Blues' 5-3 loss to the Jets on Saturday.

Tarasenko, who entered Saturday's game without a goal in six straight, was placed on a new line in effort to break the drought. The Russian was moved to a line with the hot Patrik Berglund and Robby Fabbri, a trio that did not have much sustained ice time together prior to Saturday, but St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock was desperate to unlock the goal-scorer within Tarasenko. To some extent, the new combination worked as he hit two goalposts in the second period, but the goal-less drought reached seven games, tying the forward's longest stretch of futility this season. The Blues are sinking fast in the West, having lost three straight games in regulation, and need to get their points leader doing what he does best -- score goals.