Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Hits scoresheet in series-winner

Tarasenko opened the scoring for the Blues on Saturday in what would culminate as a 4-3 overtime win over the Wild to claim the series.

It was the Russian sniper's first goal and third point of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. In the conference semifinals, Tarasenko will look to cause fits for goalie Pekka Rinne and the Predators; he's accumulated 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) against that club in just 24 career regular-season contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...