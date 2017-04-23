Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Hits scoresheet in series-winner

Tarasenko opened the scoring for the Blues on Saturday in what would culminate as a 4-3 overtime win over the Wild to claim the series.

It was the Russian sniper's first goal and third point of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. In the conference semifinals, Tarasenko will look to cause fits for goalie Pekka Rinne and the Predators; he's accumulated 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) against that club in just 24 career regular-season contests.