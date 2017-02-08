Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: New linemates

Tarasenko has skated on a line with Alexander Steen and Paul Stastny the last two games.

The new unit combined to produce three goals, including two by Tarasenko, in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Senators. The Russian forward, who recently endured an eight-game goal-less streak, moves to a line with two of the Blues' hottest players over the past two weeks.

