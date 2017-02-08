Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: New linemates
Tarasenko has skated on a line with Alexander Steen and Paul Stastny the last two games.
The new unit combined to produce three goals, including two by Tarasenko, in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Senators. The Russian forward, who recently endured an eight-game goal-less streak, moves to a line with two of the Blues' hottest players over the past two weeks.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Tallies two Tuesday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Snaps drought in Thursday's loss•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Assist, but no goal, in Saturday's loss•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Shifted to new line•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Five-game goalless skid•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Power-play goal in Thursday's loss•