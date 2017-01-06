Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Power-play goal in Thursday's loss
Tarasenko scored his third goal in two games during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Carolina.
Tarasenko, who scored twice on the bright stage of the Winter Classic, followed it up with his fifth power-play marker of the season. With sixteen of his 42 points (tied 3rd in NHL) coming with a man advantage, a career-high 38 percent of Tarasenko's points have come on the power play. That's not to diminish his capabilities at even strength; it merely serves to highlight his growth as a scorer.
