Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores OT game-winner Thursday

Tarasenko had a goal, three shots and two blocked shots over 19:49 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Tarasenko, operating in the space afforded him by the 3-on-3 overtime setting, took a back pass from Jori Lehtera and then skated around and between all three Toronto defenders before beating Frederik Andersen with a devastating wrist shot. He's scored three goals in seven shots over the last two games, a sure sign that St. Louis' leading scorer is settling into a new line. The combination of Tarasenko, Alexander Steen and Paul Stastny has been productive during the Blues' three-game winning streak, the team's longest since November, but Stastny may be unavailable this coming Saturday night in Montreal after leaving Thursday's game with a lower-body injury.