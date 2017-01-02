Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores twice against Chicago
Tarasenko scored two goals and recorded nine shots on net during Monday's win over the Blackhawks.
With just three goals through his previous 13 games, this was an overdue scoring outburst from Tarasenko. His 18 tallies and 41 points are sixth and fourth in the league, respectively, and the 25-year-old winger is just hitting his offensive prime. Continue to view Tarasenko as an elite fantasy asset in all settings.
