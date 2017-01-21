Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Shifted to new line
Tarasenko practiced Friday on a line with Patrik Berglund and Robby Fabbri, Tom Timmerman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Tarasenko is riding a six-game streak without a goal, so coach Ken Hitchcock is hoping a change of scenery unlocks the Russian forward's scoring touch. On paper, the decision is a smart one, as Fabbri and Tarasenko have had good chemistry when playing on the same line earlier this season, and Berglund has been the team's hottest forward over the past month.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Five-game goalless skid•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Power-play goal in Thursday's loss•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores twice against Chicago•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores impressive goal in overtime loss•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Leads comeback win against Devils with three points•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Nets two helpers in losing effort•