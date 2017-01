Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Snaps drought in Thursday's loss

Tarasenko scored the Blues' lone goal in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Tarasenko's longest goal-drought of the season reached eight games before he snapped it Thursday. The Russian was sprung on a breakaway, then held the puck for an extra beat before going five-hole on Devan Dubnyk. Despite the recent downturn, Tarasenko never had more than two games without a point and he retains a near point-per-game average (47 points, 49 games).