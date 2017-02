Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Tallies two Tuesday

Tarasenko lit the lamp twice in a 6-0 win over Ottawa on Tuesday. He also skated to a plus-3.

The Russian sniper now has as many tallies (27) as assists in 55 games this season, making him just one point shy of the coveted point-per-game mark. Five of Tarasenko's goals have come in the last six games, which is a pace the Blues are hoping continues as they fight to get back into the playoffs under new head coach Mike Yeo.