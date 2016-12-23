Megan skated just 9:40 in his NHL debut Thursday, which was enough time for him to score a goal, go plus-2 and win five of nine faceoffs against the Lightning.

That's a pretty nice way to make a first impression as a 26-year-old career minor leaguer. Megan and the fourth line were pretty much the only bright spot as the Blues took a 5-2 loss, and his 24 points in 28 AHL games seem to offer some promise. However, he has a spotty track record (to be charitable) offensively. Still, it won't cost you much to speculate on him in deep formats.

