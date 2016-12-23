Megan was sent down to the minors Friday.

While this is technically a demotion, it shouldn't be viewed in a negative light. Megan was excellent in his NHL debut against the Lightning on Thursday, posting a plus-2 rating, winning five of nine draws, and even finding twine over 9:40 of ice time. He'll presumably draw into Monday's AHL contest versus the Admirals, and we think there's a chance he gets called back up if Paul Stastny (upper body) isn't ready to go following the holiday break.

