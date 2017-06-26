Megan signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Megan saw action in his first three games of his NHL career with the Blues last season, but spent the majority of the year with AHL Chicago. In the AHL, Megan tallied 33 goals and 33 assists across 73 games, although it's unclear where exactly he'll see the most ice time during the upcoming campaign considering the Blues don't currently have their own sole affiliate.