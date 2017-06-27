Austin did not receive a qualifying offer from the Sabres and will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Drafted in the seventh round in 2012, Austin was a stay-at-home defenseman who didn't improve much during his three years with AHL Rochester, finishing with 10, 11 and 12 points in each season. He appeared in five games with the Sabres this past season after injuries decimated the blue line, but did not register a point and averaged 16:05 per game. Austin is a big defenseman (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) who should be able to draw interest from other teams, but seems destined to be a minor-league player. His fantasy value is nil at this point.