Brandon Pirri: Heads to Switzerland

Pirri will sign with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.

Pirri started last season as a fourth-liner and power-play guy for the Rangers, but ended up falling out of favor during the playoffs, which resulted in him not being extended a qualifying offer this summer. He'll now head to Switzerland for the upcoming campaign, with the hope of restoring any value he may have had previously. Pirri played in 60 games for the Rangers last season, recording eight goals, 10 assists, 41 hits and 20 blocked shots.

