Brandon Pirri: Reportedly staying in North America

Pirri plans to continue playing hockey in North America, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

This contradicts a report earlier in the day that Pirri would be signing with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland. Pirri has played in 20 or more NHL contests each season dating back to 2013-14, potting 57 goals during that span, which includes a 22-goal outburst in 2014-15 with the Panthers. He remains unsigned for now after managing eight tallies and 10 assists in 60 games last year with the Rangers.

